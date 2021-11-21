CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) pulls back 16% this week, but still delivers shareholders decent 77% return over 1 year

The CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) share price has had a bad week, falling 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 77%.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that CleanSpark didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year CleanSpark saw its revenue grow by 133%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 77% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at CleanSpark. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:CLSK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CleanSpark shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 77% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 8% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CleanSpark better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CleanSpark (including 2 which are significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

