CleanSpark Gains 17%

(RTTNews) - CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares are adding more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company said it achieved its second-highest monthly bitcoin production despite increased difficulty.

The company noted that this trend suggests that fees might soon become a larger source of revenue as Bitcoin's use cases grow and adoption increases.

Currently, shares are at $7.27, up 17.31 percent from the previous close of $6.24 on a volume of 22,747,367.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.