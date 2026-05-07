CleanSpark (CLSK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed the most recent trading day at $13.99, moving -3.52% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 46.76% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 6.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.25, signifying a 1,150.00% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $136.59 million, reflecting a 24.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.85 per share and a revenue of $631.56 million, demonstrating changes of -360.56% and -17.58%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, CleanSpark boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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