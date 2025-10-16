CleanSpark (CLSK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, CleanSpark (CLSK) was down 13.84% at $19.99. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 102.8% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.05, showcasing a 118.52% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $238.76 million, indicating a 167.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.36 per share and a revenue of $775.56 million, demonstrating changes of +623.08% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.84% lower. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CleanSpark is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.89, which means CleanSpark is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

