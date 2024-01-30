CleanSpark (CLSK) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with CleanSpark (CLSK) standing at $8.42, reflecting a -1.29% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 22.67% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.28, signifying a 39.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $64.42 million, showing a 131.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $350.03 million, signifying shifts of +24.03% and +116.86%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CleanSpark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

