CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CleanSpark (CLSK) ended the recent trading session at $12.25, demonstrating a -4% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 47.34% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.65%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.25, down 1150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $145.55 million, indicating a 19.9% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.85 per share and revenue of $673.07 million. These totals would mark changes of -360.56% and -12.17%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CleanSpark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CleanSpark currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 76, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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