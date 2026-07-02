CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Moves -7.45%: What You Should Know

CleanSpark (CLSK) ended the recent trading session at $12.61, demonstrating a -7.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 22.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.09%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. On that day, CleanSpark is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 137.18%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $158.26 million, showing a 20.33% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.2 per share and a revenue of $642.95 million, indicating changes of -550.7% and -16.1%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CleanSpark is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.