CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $7.32, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 5.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 5.82%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating an 84.62% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $191.98 million, reflecting a 71.72% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.98 per share and a revenue of $810.72 million, indicating changes of +476.92% and +113.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 75.31% lower within the past month. CleanSpark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CleanSpark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.11.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

