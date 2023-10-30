CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw CleanSpark (CLSK) ending at $4.09, denoting a -1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 325% downward. CleanSpark is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

