CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

CleanSpark (CLSK) ended the recent trading session at $7.09, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 40.29% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.28, up 39.13% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $64.42 million, indicating a 131.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $350.03 million, representing changes of +24.03% and +116.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, CleanSpark boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 170, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.