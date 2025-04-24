CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $8.86, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, CleanSpark is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 84.62%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $191.98 million, indicating a 71.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $810.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +476.92% and +113.93%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CleanSpark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, CleanSpark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CleanSpark has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.36.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK)

