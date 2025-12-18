CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

CleanSpark (CLSK) ended the recent trading session at $11.20, demonstrating a -2.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 12.33% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.07, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $197.93 million, indicating a 21.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $858.9 million, which would represent changes of -63.38% and +12.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 66.84% decrease. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CleanSpark currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.24 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLSK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

