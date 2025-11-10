CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed the most recent trading day at $15.03, moving -3.47% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 118.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $238.76 million, indicating a 167.42% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $775.56 million, which would represent changes of +623.08% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.82% upward. As of now, CleanSpark holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CleanSpark has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.17 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.88 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

