CleanSpark (CLSK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $13.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

The company's stock has dropped by 25.17% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.29, marking a 137.18% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $158.26 million, reflecting a 20.33% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$3.19 per share and a revenue of $643.48 million, indicating changes of -549.3% and -16.03%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 167, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.