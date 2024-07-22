CleanSpark (CLSK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $18.13, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.58%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.18% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.04, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $114.04 million, showing a 150.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $401.46 million. These totals would mark changes of +140.31% and +148.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, CleanSpark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.31. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.91.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, placing it within the bottom 43% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.