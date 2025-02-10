CleanSpark (CLSK) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, CleanSpark (CLSK) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CLSK recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of CLSK have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 12.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that CLSK could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at CLSK's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting CLSK on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.