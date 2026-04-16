CleanSpark (CLSK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed the most recent trading day at $11.42, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 13.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 6.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CleanSpark in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $145.55 million, down 19.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.85 per share and a revenue of $673.07 million, demonstrating changes of -360.56% and -12.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, CleanSpark boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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