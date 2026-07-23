CleanSpark (CLSK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed the most recent trading day at $15.61, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of CleanSpark in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.29, showcasing a 137.18% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $158.26 million, reflecting a 20.33% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$3.19 per share and a revenue of $643.48 million, demonstrating changes of -549.3% and -16.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, CleanSpark boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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