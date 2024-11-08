CleanSpark (CLSK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $13.57 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 56.7% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 5.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 312.5% decrease. As of now, CleanSpark holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

