CleanSpark (CLSK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $15.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 3.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 9, 2024. In that report, analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.09%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $103.76 million, reflecting a 143.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $438.66 million. These totals would mark changes of +89.15% and +171.77%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, CleanSpark possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

