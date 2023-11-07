CleanSpark (CLSK) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, CleanSpark (CLSK) reached $4.33, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.49% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming release.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 325% decrease. CleanSpark is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

