CleanSpark (CLSK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

CleanSpark (CLSK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.17, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.79%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $114.04 million, reflecting a 150.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $401.46 million, indicating changes of +140.31% and +148.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, CleanSpark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, CleanSpark is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.46. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.62.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

