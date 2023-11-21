CleanSpark (CLSK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, CleanSpark (CLSK) reached $4.53, with a -1.31% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 7.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 8.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CleanSpark in its forthcoming earnings report.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, CleanSpark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

