CleanSpark (CLSK) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, CleanSpark (CLSK) closed at $10.59, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.33% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CleanSpark in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 350% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $151.88 million, up 105.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $788.8 million, which would represent changes of +169.23% and +108.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CleanSpark is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, CleanSpark is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 58. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.24 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleanspark, Inc. (CLSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.