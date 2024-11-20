CleanSpark call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in CleanSpark (CLSK) with 53,909 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 17 points to 167.06%. 11/22 weekly 15 calls and 11/22 weekly 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.15. Earnings are expected on November 29th.

