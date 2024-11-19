CleanSpark call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in CleanSpark (CLSK) with 59,108 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 5 points to 154.24%. 11/22 weekly 18 calls and Jul-25 17 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 10,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on November 29th.
