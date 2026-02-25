CleanSpark (BIT:1CLSK) Price Target Decreased by 19.22% to 17.14

The average one-year price target for CleanSpark (BIT:1CLSK) has been revised to €17.14 / share. This is a decrease of 19.22% from the prior estimate of €21.22 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €11.99 to a high of €23.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 105.74% from the latest reported closing price of €8.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in CleanSpark. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CLSK is 0.20%, an increase of 30.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 245,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,566K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,179K shares , representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CLSK by 56.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,597K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,432K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CLSK by 49.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,411K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,489K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLSK by 33.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,892K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,354K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CLSK by 55.30% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 5,401K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 99.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CLSK by 14,766.16% over the last quarter.

