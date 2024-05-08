CleanSpark Appoints Scott Garrison As COO And Taylor Monnig As CTO

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) announced Wednesday the appointments of Scott Garrison as chief operating officer and Taylor Monnig as chief technology officer. They are both promoted to new C-suite positions.

Garrison, previously SVP of growth, and Monnig, previously SVP of mining technology, have been critical in CleanSpark's remarkable growth. Garrison has led business development and construction of the Company's data centers, while Monnig has been instrumental in developing the programs and leading the teams behind the Company's industry-leading uptime and miner performance.

Before joining CleanSpark in October 2020, Garrison spent the prior three decades of his professional experience leading cross-functional teams. He founded Linq360 and The Integration Center in Las Vegas. During that time, he partnered and consulted with renowned companies including HP, Verizon, Microsoft, and Samsung.

Monnig has developed and led CleanSpark's mining operations teams and the technology that supports them. He's also led successful efforts to improve fleet efficiency through software and hardware upgrades.

Prior to CleanSpark, Monnig co-founded TMGCore and served as the chief operating officer. In that role, he worked to develop and commercialize single phase and two-phase cooling technologies for high performance computing and bitcoin mining.

