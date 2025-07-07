Bitcoin Magazine



CleanSpark Announces Mining 685 Bitcoin Worth Over $74 Million In June

Today, CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) announced it mined 685 bitcoin in June 2025, generating over $61 million in revenue from 578 BTC sold at an average price of $105,860. This surpassed the month’s volume weighted average price (VWAP) by $446.

Introducing $CLSK's June Bitcoin mining update as of June 30, 2025:



*Bitcoin produced in June: 685

*Operational hashrate: 50.0 EH/s

**First Bitcoin miner to achieve milestone entirely through fully self-operated infrastructure

**9.6% month-over-month increase

*Average… pic.twitter.com/cJsQ50rAcB — CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) July 7, 2025

“Our initial strategies went live, and we are seeing positive proof of concept results in our actively managed spot sales program and derivative overlay,” stated the CFO of CleanSpark Gary A. Vecchiarelli. “June resulted in an average sale price of $105,860 per bitcoin net of customary fees, which is $446 above VWAP for the same period, not including the premiums received from derivative transactions. While these strategies are still evolving, I’m proud of the institutional-grade discipline and performance our treasury team is already demonstrating.”

CleanSpark now operates 241,227 mining units and holds a bitcoin treasury of 12,608 BTC. This ranks the company seventh among all publicly traded companies worldwide in bitcoin holdings. Every bitcoin in its treasury has been mined internally.

“We achieved our mid-year target of reaching 50 EH/s of operational hashrate, becoming the first Bitcoin miner to do so entirely through fully self-operated infrastructure,” said the CEO and President of CleanSpark Zach Bradford. “This represents a 9.6% month-over-month increase which further improved our fleet’s energy efficiency to 16.15 J/Th.”

The company also announced that it has secured an additional 179 megawatts of power capacity. This will support more than 10 EH/s of future hashrate as part of CleanSpark’s continued infrastructure expansion across four states. Currently, the company utilizes 808 megawatts out of 987 megawatts under contract.

“Corporations around the globe are embracing the value of a Bitcoin-enhanced balance sheet,” Bradford added. “In fact, corporate Bitcoin acquisitions have outpaced ETF net inflows for the third consecutive quarter. At CleanSpark, we’ve been strategically positioned for this moment from the beginning. Rather than acquiring bitcoin on the open market, we invested in geographically diverse data center infrastructure backed by low-cost energy, enabling us to produce bitcoin at costs well below market price.”

“I want to express my gratitude to our team, especially our COO Scott Garrison and CTO Taylor Monnig, for their grit and leadership,” Bradford commented. “With the talent, infrastructure and power contracts in place, CleanSpark is well-positioned to continue scaling.”

This post CleanSpark Announces Mining 685 Bitcoin Worth Over $74 Million In June first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.