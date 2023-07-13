CleanSpark Announces Completion Of Georgia Expansion, Surpasses 8 EH/s

CleanSpark Inc. has announced the completion of phase two of its mining campus expansion in Washington, Georgia. The expansion is expected to increase CleanSpark's bitcoin mining compute power by 1.8 exahashes per second (EH/s) to a total of 8.5 EH/s. The company has set lofty goals of reaching a target of 16 EH/s by the end of the year. The Washington campus has a power capacity of 50 megawatts (MW) and currently operates over 10,500 mining machines, with a total investment of over $100 million.

Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark, expressed his appreciation for the successful execution of the expansion, highlighting the technical expertise and support from the local community. He stated, "This expansion has already helped us get more than halfway to our year-end guidance of 16 EH/s."

CleanSpark has been actively pursuing growth opportunities, particularly during the recent bear cycle. Last month, the company acquired a turnkey bitcoin mining campus in Dalton, Georgia, consisting of two sites, for $9.3 million. In addition to that, in the same month the company announced the acquisition of more than 12,000 cutting edge mining machines.

The expansion in Washington, Georgia, has marked another milestone for CleanSpark as it continues to increase its bitcoin mining capacity.

