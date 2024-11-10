News & Insights

CleanSpace Holdings Eyes Growth Amid Market Challenges

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.

CleanSpace Holdings Limited has reported steady revenue for the first four months of FY25 at $5.3 million, with an optimistic 30% growth target for the year. Challenges arose from slowed business in France during the Olympics and a transition period in the U.S. market, yet improvements in profitability and progress in Asian markets suggest potential for future gains. The company is also experiencing robust growth in the UK and Nordics, highlighting its strategic expansion efforts.

