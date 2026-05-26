CleanSpace Expects EBITDA Loss In FY26 As Product Delays Hit Revenue, Eyes New Launch; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (CSX.AX), an Australia-based designer and manufacturer of respiratory protection equipment for industrial and healthcare solutions, on Tuesday announced that Operating EBITDA for the year to June 30 is expected to be a "small loss."

Further, the company now expects full-year 2026 revenue to grow in the low single digits, down from previous expectations.

On the ASX, shares of CleanSpace closed Tuesday's trading 13.75 percent lower at A$0.3450

The company said, revenue was hit by delays in new product certification in Australia, the UK and the United States, and by macro-economic headwinds, global conflicts and regulatory disruptions.

CleanSpace specifically cited that the decommissioning of NIOSH in the U.S. has affected demand in many markets.

France and the Nordics proved resilient, despite the broader slowdown.

Cash remained strong at A$9.8 million as of April 30.

The company flagged modest cash outflows in the final quarter to build inventory ahead of a new product launch.

Looking ahead, CleanSpace said it would announce the latest addition to its respirator range in the coming weeks. The product is designed to broaden its offering and comply with more stringent regulations in several key markets.

A full update will be provided with fiscal 2026 results due in August 2026.

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