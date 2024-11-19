CleanSpace Director Acquires More Shares

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. (AU:CSX) has released an update.

CleanSpace Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the interest of its director, Dan Kao, who acquired an additional 19,966 fully paid ordinary shares as part of his FY24 Short Term Incentive. This acquisition was approved by shareholders at the company’s AGM, bringing Kao’s total shares to nearly 2.58 million.

