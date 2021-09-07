MCB

Cleaning products maker McBride's annual profit drops 18% on raw material cost surge

Contributors
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Cleaning products maker McBride Plc reported a 17.8% slump in annual profit on Tuesday, due to rising raw material costs but the company kept its 2022 outlook unchanged after issuing a profit warning last month.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Cleaning products maker McBride Plc MCB.L reported a 17.8% slump in annual profit on Tuesday, due to rising raw material costs but the company kept its 2022 outlook unchanged after issuing a profit warning last month.

The company, which makes and distributes its own private labels such as Oven Pride and Surcare, reported adjusted pretax profit for the full-year ended June 30, of 19.9 million pounds ($27.52 million), compared with 24.2 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7232 pounds)

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; outside U.S. +91 7760 787 976;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More