CleanGo Innovations Offers New Stock Options

CleanGo Innovations has granted stock options to key personnel, allowing them to purchase up to 222,500 common shares at $0.40 each over the next five years. This move is part of CleanGo’s strategy to incentivize its team as it continues its mission to lead in sustainable, environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.

