CleanCore Solutions Secures Major Multi-Million Dollar Contract for Chemical-Free Cleaning Technology Deployment Across 1,000 U.S. Facilities

CleanCore Solutions announces a major contract for chemical-free cleaning technology across 1,000 U.S. facilities, enhancing sustainability and efficiency.

CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has announced a significant multi-million dollar agreement with a major logistics and delivery company to implement its innovative chemical-free cleaning technology across more than 1,000 U.S. facilities. This rollout will include CleanCore's patented Power Caddies and Fill Stations, which aim to replace traditional cleaning chemicals with a safe, sustainable alternative that enhances indoor air quality and promotes health while reducing costs and waste. The implementation is set to begin this month and is expected to expand through 2025. CEO Clayton Adams emphasized the importance of this partnership in leading the shift towards more sustainable cleaning practices, reaffirming CleanCore's commitment to revolutionizing facility hygiene with its aqueous ozone technology.

Potential Positives

Secured a multi-million dollar contract with a leading logistics and delivery organization, marking a significant financial milestone for CleanCore.

Deployment of CleanCore’s proprietary technology across over 1,000 U.S. facilities highlights widespread acceptance and endorsement of sustainable cleaning solutions.

This contract represents the largest purchase order in the company's history, showcasing the effectiveness and demand for CleanCore's products.

Affirmation of CleanCore's commitment to sustainability and improved workplace health aligns with growing trends among Fortune 500 companies, enhancing the company’s market positioning.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on a single major contract for growth, which may expose the company to risks if the relationship with the logistics provider does not perform as expected.

Forward-looking statements are prominently noted, indicating uncertainty regarding the company’s future performance and the potential for significant deviations from expected results.

The press release mentions that actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, highlighting a lack of guaranteed success in their business plans.

FAQ

What technology does CleanCore Solutions use?

CleanCore Solutions utilizes patented aqueous ozone technology as a safe replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals.

How many facilities will CleanCore's technology be deployed in?

CleanCore's technology will be deployed across more than 1,000 facilities in the United States.

What are the benefits of CleanCore's cleaning solutions?

CleanCore's solutions improve indoor air quality, reduce waste, and cut costs while ensuring safe cleaning practices.

When will CleanCore begin implementation of their technologies?

Implementation of CleanCore's technology is expected to begin this month with expanded deployment throughout 2025.

Who is CleanCore's new partner in this major contract?

CleanCore has secured a multi-million dollar contract with a leading logistics and delivery organization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ZONE Insider Trading Activity

$ZONE insiders have traded $ZONE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZONE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GARY GILBERT HOLLST (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,500 shares for an estimated $123,875 .

. DAVID JAMES ENHOLM (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $9,781

CLAYTON ADAMS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,970

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ZONE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $ZONE stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CleanCore Turns Another Successful Pilot into Largest Purchase Order in Company History





Omaha, NE, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CleanCore Solutions, Inc.





(NYSE American: ZONE)



(“



CleanCore



” or the “



Company



”), developer of patented technology that works as a safe and low-cost replacement for traditional cleaning chemicals, today announced that it has secured a multi-million dollar contract with one of the world’s leading logistics and delivery organizations.





Under the agreement, CleanCore’s proprietary Power Caddies and Fill Stations will be deployed over a portfolio of more than 1,000 facilities across the United States, supporting daily cleaning operations at every U.S. site operated by the logistics provider. Implementation is expected to begin this month, with an intended expanded deployment expected throughout 2025.





This strategic contract underscores what CleanCore believes to be a rapidly accelerating shift among Fortune 500 companies toward sustainability, operational efficiency, and improved workplace health and safety. CleanCore’s Power Caddies and Fill Stations replace traditional chemicals with a safe, sustainable alternative that delivers high-performance cleaning without toxic byproducts. This not only improves indoor air quality and supports occupant health, but also reduces waste, simplifies operations, and cuts costs—an ideal combination for large, distributed enterprises.





“We are honored to have our technology being used at one of the most respected logistics companies in the world, increasing sustainability and reducing costs," said Clayton Adams, CEO of CleanCore Solutions. “We believe the era of harmful, high-cost chemical cleaners is ending. CleanCore is leading the charge with a safer, more cost-effective solution that’s disrupting an outdated and harmful industry model. We view this collaboration as a powerful validation of the effectiveness, safety, and environmental benefits of our aqueous ozone technology—and a major step forward in driving large-scale change in how organizations approach facility hygiene.”







About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.







CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company’s mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that replace traditional cleaning chemicals. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit



https://www.cleancoresol.com/



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains information about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to CleanCore’s business, financial condition, and results of operations that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on the management’s beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of CleanCore’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although CleanCore believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. CleanCore does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause CleanCore’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Investor Relations:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Email:



zone@crescendo-ir.com







Tel: (212) 671-1020



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.