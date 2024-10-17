News & Insights

Markets
ZONE

CleanCore Commences Initial Roll-out Of Its Products At Knight-Swift Transportation Facilities

October 17, 2024 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Thursday announced that it has commenced the initial roll-out of its products at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) facilities.

Knight-Swift will implement various CleanCore products, including Fill Stations, Power Caddies, Commercial Laundry units, and Ice Machines, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly cleaning solutions across its headquarters and additional operational facilities.

Knight-Swift is one of North America's largest trucking and logistics companies with over 130 locations, with an extensive fleet of approximately 19,000 tractors, 58,000 trailers, and a workforce of 24,000 employees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZONE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.