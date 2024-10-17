CleanCore Commences Initial Roll-out Of Its Products At Knight-Swift Transportation Facilities

(RTTNews) - CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) Thursday announced that it has commenced the initial roll-out of its products at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) facilities.

Knight-Swift will implement various CleanCore products, including Fill Stations, Power Caddies, Commercial Laundry units, and Ice Machines, ensuring efficient and eco-friendly cleaning solutions across its headquarters and additional operational facilities.

Knight-Swift is one of North America's largest trucking and logistics companies with over 130 locations, with an extensive fleet of approximately 19,000 tractors, 58,000 trailers, and a workforce of 24,000 employees.

