Cleanaway Issues Performance Rights Under Incentive Scheme

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. has issued 1,700,485 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, highlighting the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and potentially impacting its future financial performance. This move, involving unquoted securities, may interest investors looking at Cleanaway’s strategic initiatives for employee engagement and growth.

