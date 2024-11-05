Cleanaway Director Increases Holdings with New Rights

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.
Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. has announced a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Mark John Schubert, who acquired an additional 851,810 rights. This acquisition, following shareholder approval, boosts his total direct holdings to over 2.3 million rights, reflecting a strategic alignment with the company’s future plans.
