Clean TeQ Water Ltd Announces Quotation of Options

November 26, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has announced the quotation of 16,128 options under the ASX security code CNQO, which will expire on April 30, 2026. This follows an update to an earlier lodged Appendix 3B regarding SPP options for participating directors. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect the company’s strategic financial maneuvers.

