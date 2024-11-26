Clean TeQ Water Issues New Performance Rights

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has announced the issuance of 292,418 performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move indicates the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its talent pool, while potentially influencing the company’s future performance.

