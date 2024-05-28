Clean TeQ Water Hosts Interactive Investor Webinar

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Limited, an Australian technology leader in sustainable water and wastewater solutions, has announced an investor webinar with a Q&A session for May 29, 2024. Shareholders are invited to engage with the CEO’s presentation and submit questions ahead of the event. The company is pivoting towards a business model focused on annuity income and technology licensing to ensure long-term growth.

