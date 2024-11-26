Clean TeQ Water Director Acquires New Stock Options

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Ltd has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Sam Riggall. Riggall has acquired 10,752 quoted options at an exercise price of $0.45 each, following shareholder approval at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. This development could be of interest to investors tracking insider activity and stock option movements.

