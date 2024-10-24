News & Insights

Clean TeQ Water Announces Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Clean TeQ Water Ltd (AU:CNQ) has released an update.

Clean TeQ Water Limited invites shareholders to participate in its virtual Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, allowing them to vote and engage with company leadership online. This meeting offers a crucial opportunity for investors to influence company decisions and stay informed about its business strategy.

