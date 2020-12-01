Clean-shaven Face? You May Get Free McRib From McDonald's

(RTTNews) - You stand a chance to win a free mouth-watering and saucy McRib Sandwich from McDonald's, that will be reintroduced on December 2 after being off its menu since 2012. But there is a condition.

McDonald's will be giving out a FREE McRib to the first 10,000 entries that post a picture of their cleanly-shaven or baby-smooth face on their public Twitter or public Instagram profile using #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds. There is a limit of two entries per participant, one each on Twitter and Instagram.

The world's largest burger chain is partnering non-profit organization No-Shave November for this program.

The first 10,000 entries will receive a code for a free McRib, available via McDelivery with Uber Eats, until supplies last. The entries can be posted between November 30 and December 2. No purchase is necessary to enter or win a prize and a purchase will not improve chances of winning.

It would have been a beard that was so proudly grown while in quarantine or for a good cause this November as part of No-Shave November, which was a month-long program during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

The participants just need to post a picture of a clean-shaven face, it can even be a facial mask or even a clean face of a participating girl or woman. They just have to be residents of the 50 U.S states and District of Columbia, and 18 years of age or older.

No-Shave November is a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. The goal of this month-long program is to donate the money typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

Outside of this program, customers can also support McDonald's donation to the charity's cancer initiatives by just buying a McRib sandwich on December 2. It will be available at participating restaurants via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald's app or McDelivery.

The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald's since its inception nearly 40 years ago. The fan-favorite McRib Sandwich is made with seasoned boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.