Clean Seas Seafood Resolutions Passed at AGM

Clean Seas Seafood Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed successfully by a poll. The company, listed on the ASX and OSE, is known for its leadership in sustainable Yellowtail Kingfish farming. Investors may find potential in its continued innovation andglobal marketpresence.

