News & Insights

Stocks

Clean Seas Seafood Resolutions Passed at AGM

November 06, 2024 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (AU:CSS) has released an update.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed successfully by a poll. The company, listed on the ASX and OSE, is known for its leadership in sustainable Yellowtail Kingfish farming. Investors may find potential in its continued innovation andglobal marketpresence.

For further insights into AU:CSS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTUNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.