Clean Seas Seafood to Present at AgFood Conference

Rob Gratton, CEO of Clean Seas Seafood Limited, will present at the AgFood Conference on May 29, 2024, highlighting the company’s journey to become a global aquaculture leader with a focus on sustainable, premium seafood. Established in 2000, Clean Seas is the world’s largest producer of Yellowtail Kingfish outside Japan and upholds core sustainability practices in its operations. The company is publicly traded in Australia and Norway under the ticker symbols ASX:CSS and OSE:CSS.

