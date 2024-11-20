News & Insights

Clean Seas Seafood Boosts Voting Power in Strategic Move

November 20, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Clean Seas Seafood Limited (AU:CSS) has released an update.

Clean Seas Seafood Limited has announced a significant change in its substantial holdings, with a notable increase in voting power from 19.78% to 22.59%. This shift reflects a strategic maneuver in the company’s shareholding structure, which could influence its future market position. Investors may find this development intriguing as it signals potential changes in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

