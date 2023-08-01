Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Price Target Decreased by 5.33% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an decrease of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 0.76 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.72 to a high of 0.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.30% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Seas Seafood. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSS is 0.00%, a decrease of 7.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 247K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

