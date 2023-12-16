Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) Price Target Decreased by 44.68% to 0.27

The average one-year price target for Clean Seas Seafood (ASX:CSS) has been revised to 0.27 / share. This is an decrease of 44.68% from the prior estimate of 0.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.26 to a high of 0.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clean Seas Seafood. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSS is 0.00%, a decrease of 11.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 440K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 247K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSS by 19.50% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.